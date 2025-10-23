FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Amar Kaushik reveals why Aneet Padda has been picked to lead MHCU's next film Shakti Shalini: 'When we saw Saiyaara...'

Amar Kaushik also shared that the shooting for Shakti Shalini will begin in January 2026 and will be the only film from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe to release next year. Headlined by the Saiyaara star Aneet Padda, Shakti Shalini will hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 07:15 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Thamma, the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) after Stree, Bhediya, Stree 2, and Munjya, was released in cinemas on October 21. The post-credits scene teased the next MHCU film Shakti Shalini, which will be headlined by Aneet Padda and will release in cinemas on December 24, 2026. Aneet became an overnight sensation after Saiyaara released earlier this year and went on to become a blockbuster, grossing Rs 580 crore at the worldwide box office.

Amar Kaushik, who has directed three films in the MHCU till now - Stree, Bhediya and Stree 2, has now shared how Aneet was picked to lead Shakti Shalini. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said, "When we were writing the script, we realised that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realized that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board."

The Shakti Shalini promo didn't have the name of the director who will helm the project. When Amar was asked will he or Aditya Sarpotdar will direct the Aneet Padda film, the Bala director said, "We are still in discussion and haven’t decided yet." Aditya directed the 2024 sleeper hit Munjya and has also helmed Thamma. Amar also shared that the shooting for Shakti Shalini will begin in January 2026 and will be the only film from MHCU to release next year.

Meanwhile, talking about Thamma, the romantic horror comedy is headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and also features Paresh Rawal, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Faisal Malik, and Rachit Singh in key supporting roles. Nora Fatehi from Stree, Sathyaraj from Munjya, Varun Dhawan from Bhediya, and Abhishek Banerjee from Stree 2 reprise their roles in cameo appearances. In its first three days, the film has earned over Rs 50 crore net in India.

