Amar Kaushik breaks his silence on Shraddha Kapoor’s limited screen time in Stree 2: ‘Agar woh zayada dikhti…’

Amar Kaushik opens up about the limited screentime of Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 09:04 AM IST

Amar Kaushik breaks his silence on Shraddha Kapoor’s limited screen time in Stree 2: ‘Agar woh zayada dikhti…’
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's highly anticipated horror comedy Stree 2 has been ruling at the box office since its release. Now, the filmmaker has opened up on the complaints regarding the limited screen time of Shraddha in the film. 

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about the limited screen time of Aparshakti Khurrana in the second half of Stree 2, Amar Kaushik justified it and also talked about the small screen time of Shraddha Kapoor in the film. He said, "Yes, a lot of people told me but that’s how the character was. If you see, even Abhishek Banerjee comes 40 minutes into the film. With Aparshakti, it was vice versa. Until he got hypnotized or possessed by Sarkata, he was fully there in the madness. After that, he became someone else. It was the demand of the script."

He further added, "We write what is required. We don’t think, ‘Yeh actor bura maan jaayega, yeh role bada hai, yeh role chota hai’. For us, the Bible is the script and things have to be organic. My producer also has given me freedom in this regard. Some people even complained that Shraddha Kapoor’s screen time is less. Lekin agar Shraddha zyada dikhti, toh jis tarah ki entry ki usne, uska impact nahin hota." 

Stree 2 is the fifth installment in Maddock's horror universe after Stree, Roohi, Munjya, and Bhediya. The film also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, and has already crossed Rs 300-crore mark worldwide in just 5 days at the box office. The film continues to rule in theatres. The film also had some interesting cameos including Varun Dhawan as Bhediya, who saved Shraddha Kapoor from Sarkata, Tamannaah Bhatia as Pankaj Tripathi's love and a dancer who wooed the audience with her moves, and Akshay Kumar who is set to be the new villain in the horror universe. 

Advertisement