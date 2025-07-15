Amaal Mallik says Anu Malik ruined his father Daboo Malik’s career: 'My dad dealt with...'

According to Amaal, even though his father Daboo Malik and Anu Malik were close personally, their professional relationship was troubled.

Music composer Amaal Mallik has made shocking claims about his uncle Anu Malik, saying that he caused serious damage to his father Daboo Malik’s career. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal opened up about his family’s painful journey in the music industry and how competition within the family affected their lives.

Anu Malik Took Away Daboo’s Work, Says Amaal

According to Amaal, even though his father Daboo Malik and Anu Malik were close personally, their professional relationship was troubled. Amaal said Anu would often take away projects that were meant for Daboo, sometimes by offering to work for free. This, he said, led to his father slipping into depression.

“My dad dealt with depression from the age of 32 to 45. I noted all down in my soul. I was a kid. Things got imprinted,” Amaal shared emotionally.

Anu Malik Also Affected My Career, Claims Amaal

Amaal didn’t just stop at his father’s story. He also claimed that Anu Malik tried to block his own career too. “Not just my father's work, but Anu Malik is behind my work as well.” Even though Amaal believes his uncle respects his success, their relationship remains cold. “I am respectful towards him when I see him in public. But after knowing his wrongdoings, I am not in good terms with him.”

Amaal and Armaan Made a Promise to Each Other

Amaal, who works closely with his brother Armaan Malik, said that both of them have made a promise never to become professional rivals. “Armaan and I decided to never become professional rivals.” They want to support each other rather than let ego or competition get in the way.

Amaal Speaks on #MeToo Allegations Against Anu Malik

Amaal also spoke about the sexual harassment allegations made against Anu Malik during the MeToo movement. “I didn’t talk or support Anu Malik when he was accused during the MeToo movement. It was not my concern because I don’t consider him my family,” he said firmly.

He admitted he believed the women who accused Anu and said he felt embarrassed about the situation.

Amaal’s Commitment to Clean Work Culture

In the same conversation, Amaal recalled a moment when his father asked him if he would ever face MeToo-like allegations. “Once my dad asked me if I too will be dragged in this movement. I said, there is no chance. I can never be the person who will ask for physical favours in return of songs.”

Amaal made it clear that he wants to maintain dignity and respect in the way he works.