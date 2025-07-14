Amaal Mallik’s father reacts after he talks about traumatic experiences amid family rift: 'I know your pain...'

After Amaal’s story went viral, his father, veteran musician Daboo Malik, reached out to him publicly, despite their strained relationship.

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik recently made an emotional revelation about his past relationship, which ended due to religious and professional bias. Speaking on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, Amaal said his long-term relationship ended because the girl's family disapproved of his Muslim background and Bollywood career.

'They Didn’t Want a Muslim or a Bollywood Man'

Amaal shared that he was in a relationship from 2014 to 2019, but things fell apart when the girl’s family objected. “They were Jaats. They told me, ‘You’re from an Islamic background,’ and didn’t want their daughter to be linked with someone from the film industry,” he recalled.

He added, “I don’t even practice Islam in that sense, but still I was judged by my surname. I realised then that I needed to be with people who are open-minded. That relationship wouldn’t have lasted.”

Father Daboo Malik Sends Heartfelt Message

After Amaal’s story went viral, his father, veteran musician Daboo Malik, reached out to him publicly, despite their strained relationship. Under a post about Amaal's heartbreak, Daboo commented:

"Son... Remember Your Father is always there... I know your pain and I love you to eternity... there can be none like you..."

As of now, Amaal hasn’t responded to the message.

Amaal’s Split From His Family

Back in March, Amaal shocked fans by announcing a personal separation from his family. In a heartfelt note shared online, he wrote, "I’m stepping away from personal ties… not out of anger, but because I need to heal and reclaim my life. From now on, all interactions with my family will remain professional."

He expressed hope to rebuild his life with strength and honesty, putting the pain of the past behind him.