Amaal Mallik claims paid PR is being done against Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 after mixed reviews for Arijit Singh song

Amid the mixed reactions to his latest track Yeh Awarapan from Awarapan 2, Amaal Mallik has alleged that rival factions within the film industry have launched a "huge paid PR" campaign aimed at sabotaging both the film and its music. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and written by Rashmi Virag.

The much-anticipated title track of Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2, Yeh Awarapan, was released on Monday. Sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Amaal Mallik and penned by Rashmi Virag, the emotional number quickly became a talking point on social media. While several listeners praised its soulful composition and Arijit’s evocative vocals, others drew comparisons with the iconic soundtrack of the 2007 original, questioning whether the new song could live up to its predecessor's legacy.

Amaal Mallik reacts to criticism against his latest song Yeh Awarapan

Amid the mixed reactions, Amaal Mallik issued a strongly worded statement on social media, claiming that the criticism was not entirely genuine. He alleged that rival factions within the film industry have launched a "huge paid PR" campaign aimed at sabotaging both the film and its music. "There is a huge paid PR being run by rival elements of the film industry that don't want the film or soundtrack to do well. My answer to all of them is simple...Please save your funds for your next films, who knows what happens tomorrow. You may waste all your money to attack my song and my movie but if you don’t save some of it, you won’t be able to save your own films," the Bigg Boss 19 contestant wrote.

Mallik also appealed to listeners to give the song time to resonate emotionally instead of forming opinions immediately after its release. Expressing gratitude to his supporters, he added, "PAID PR se woh log darte hai jinko kabhi audience ka pyaar mila hi nahi. Mujhe toh dil mein bithaaya hai janta ne." The singer-composer further asserted that authentic music eventually finds its audience, regardless of online criticism, and stressed that constant comparisons should not diminish the song's individual identity and emotional essence.

Awarapan 2 vs Batwara 1947 on Independence Day 2026

Meanwhile, apart from Emraan Hashmi, Awarapan 2 boasts a strong ensemble cast featuring Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar in pivotal roles. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. The sequel is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 14, 2026, and will clash at the box office with Batwara 1947, which also stars Azmi. The Partition-based drama is headlined by Sunny Deol, produced by Aamir Khan, and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Preity Zinta, Abhimanyu Singh, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal.

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