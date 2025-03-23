After singer Amaal Malik broke the news of being clinically depressed and cutting ties with his family, his father, veteran music composer Daboo Malik has made a statement. On Saturday, Daboo dropped a photo of him getting an adorable kiss from Amaal. The father-son duo were seen twinning in white, and they captured the adorable mirror selfie with perfect timing.

Daboo shared this photo on his Instagram handle with an emotional message for his son. The veteran music composer captioned the heart-melting moment with the caption, "I love you". With this photo, Daboo assured Amaal and his fans that no matter what, he will always be there for him. Though Amaal announced cutting his ties with his family, they will be there for him, and that's what won over the netizens.

Netizens reactions to Amaal and Daboo's photo

As soon as Daboo shared the photo several netizens reacted to their adorable moment. Sonu Nigam wrote, "Everything was fine, everything is fine, and everything will be fine." A netizen wrote, "Nazar na lage ap dono ko." Another netizen wrote, "Misunderstandings always happen in every house & every family! Inshallah @amaal_mallik himself will become the greatest papa someday and he'll understand a father's pure love for his children better after that." An internet user wrote, "There is a Michael J. Fox quote that has always stuck by me: "Family is not an important thing, it's everything.," Take care of each other." Another internet user wrote, "This post made me cry, papa. Best dad & best sons! No nazar."

Amaal Malik announced breaking ties with family

On March 20, Amaal, in a now-deleted Instagram post, revealed that he has been made to feel inadequate, "Through the last many years, they have left no opportunity to disturb my well-being and belittle my friendships, my mindset and my self-confidence,” he wrote. Amaal further said that he has reached a point where he has been robbed of his peace. “What really matters is I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul,” he wrote.