'Go eat s**t': Amaal Malik clarifies he didn't name Sushant Singh Rajput, Kartik Aaryan to 'glorify gossip': 'Stop being so dumb'

In his latest interview, Amaal Malik claimed that the film industry is demoralising Kartik Aaryan like Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, the singer has clarified that he didn't mention it to attain limelight, and also asked the media portals to stop being insensitive to his statements.

Indian music director and singer Amaal Malik has now lashed out at gossipmongers and even media outlets who have only highlighted his remark on Kartik Aaryan being 'sidelined' in Bollywood, drawing parallels between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor and late artiste Sushant Singh Rajput. Amaal on his X, shared his thoughts on the recent viral interview, and slammed people who think that he named Kartik and Sushant for attention and limelight. Amaal, with strong words, criticised media outlets, which only picked a selective portion of the interview he gave to Mirchi Plus, and called them 'dumb and insensitive'.

Read the recent post of Amaal Malik