Amaal Malik admits cutting ties with uncle Anu Malik, after being accused in MeToo movement, gives SHOCKING statements: 'There's no smoke without fire'

Singer Amaal Malik opened up about his strained relationship with his uncle, popular veteran music composer Anu Malik. For the unversed, Anu Malik, the elder brother of Amaal and Armaan's father, Daboo Malik, is their uncle. Despite being from the same family, Amaal stays away from Anu and goes on to call him an embarrassment, especially after Anu was accused in the MeToo movement. In the recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal Malik stated that although he maintained his uncle's respect in public functions, he mostly stays away from him.

'Anu Malik is not my concern, there's no smoke without fire': Amaal Malik

In the conversation, Amaal said that he didn’t talk or support Anu Malik when he was accused during the MeToo movement. He said that it was not his concern because he doesn’t consider him family. "I was very embarrassed when he was accused of these things. We never had a relationship. But I think if so many people raised their voice against him, I believe there must be some truth to it. Why would people come and say it otherwise? There is no smoke without fire. Five people can’t talk against the same person," he said.

Amaal Malik's dad was scared that he would also be named in the movement

Amaal further added that after Anu was accused of sexual allegations, his father, Daboo, was scared of him and asked if he would also be dragged into a legal tussle. Amaal recalled what he told his dad. "Once my dad asked me if I, too, would be dragged in this movement. I said, there is no chance. I can never be the person who will ask for physical favours in return for songs. All the girls who worked with me have felt safe."

'I don't have any relationship with Anu Malik and his family': Amaal Malik

Speaking about his current ties with relationship with his uncle Anu Malik, Amaal said that he's respectful towards Anu when he sees him in public. "But after knowing his wrongdoings, I am not on good terms with him. I don’t have any relationship with his family. I haven’t met them in years," he said