When Aly Goni went to watch Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva, he stepped out of the theatre midway after the film's screening stopped midway.

Popular TV actor Aly Goni, who is known for starring in the Star Plus romantic drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from 2013 to 2019, recently went to watch Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva on the big screen in Mumbai. But, he walked out from the action thriller in between as the screening stopped for 20 minutes multiple times in the theatre.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Aly shared the photos of the still screen, slammed the INOX theatre for its poor services and said, "Inorbit mein hum film dekh rahe hai aur yeh dekho, yeh tab se film atki hui hai. Shahid Kapoor uth hi nahi raha. Yeh INOX ki halat hai bhai. Dekh lo." In his next video, he stated, "Yeh phir se band ho gaya. Yeh INOX ki halat hai. Yeh 5000 ki tickets le ke, yeh dekhiye. Band! Woh bol rahe hai 15-20 minute lagenge, @inoxmovies disappointed never coming back."

Aly Goni then came out of the theatre and uploaded another video, in which he said, "Thanks to INOX, aap ki wajah se hum film nahi dekh paaye. We love you Shahid Kapoor. Ek aur attempt zaroor marenge, kyunki main sirf Shahid Kapoor ke liye gaya tha film dekhne but PVR ko chahiye nahi ki hum film dekhe and theatre kharab ho gaya hai, aawaz chal nahi rahi hai aur hum yaha se nikal kar ab jaa rahe hai."





Talking about Deva, apart from Shahid Kapoor, the action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde, Pravesh Rana, Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait, and Girish Kulkarni in supporting roles. Released in the theatres on January 31, the film marks the Bollywood debut of acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and is the adaptation of Rosshan's 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police.