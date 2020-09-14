'Always his first fan': Aparshakti Khurana wishes brother Ayushmann Khurrana on his 36th birthday

Aparshakti Khurana took to his Instagram page and shared an unseen photo with Ayushmann Khurrana to wish him on his 36th birthday.

On the occasion of Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday, social media pages are flooded with wishes for the multitalented actor. His family members, friends and innumerable fans are showing love on him as he turns 36 this year. One of sweetest wishes is by his brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana. The Stree actor took to his Instagram page and shared an unseen photo with Ayushmann clicked during their first photoshoot. He also wrote a heartwarming caption for it.

Apartshakti wished his brother with a message stating, "Picture from our first photoshoot together. Our hairstyle might be a little controversial but my love for him was definite and remains so. Always his first fan. Happy birthday bhaiya! @ayushmannk."

Check out the photo below:

Ayushmann also left a sweet comment on Aparshakti's post which read as "Yeh Kahan se .... lots of love."

Take a look at it:

Earlier during an interaction, when Aparshakti was asked if he felt competitive towards Ayushmann, he had said, "Competition generally happens between two equals. In our case, Ayushmann and I are in different spaces of cinema. He has always been a front-runner. His films differ from mine, and so does our audience. There can't be any comparison, because comparison takes place between two equals and we both have different paths in the industry. There can't be any competition."

The Dangal actor also said, "Ayushmann is a brilliant actor. He is doing a great job. We both really want to work together. Unfortunately, we have not got any script yet. We both are looking forward to collaborating on something special."