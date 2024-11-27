Recently, Shrima Rai's viral responses regarding Aishwarya Rai on her posts went viral on Reddit. Fans were not happy with Shrima Rai's attitude towards her sister-in-law and did not shy away from pointing it out.

Shrima Rai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law, married to her brother Aditya Rai often refrains from sharing any photos of the actress on Instagram. Shrima Rai last shared a photo with her sister-in-law in May. Recently, when a troll questioned her about not sharing Aishwarya Rai or Aaradhya Bachchan's photos on Instagram, Shrima Rai gave a befitting reply to trolls and said that she wanted people to know her through her work, and not through her relationships. Now, taking to her Instagram stories, Shrima Rai has shared another cryptic note about 'boundaries' amid incessant trolling.

Shrima Rai shared a note on Instagram that read, "Life is too short. Build a life of your dreams but create balance and peace. Be kind and trusting, but create boundaries. Be confident and know who you are but remain humble. Always find ways to self-improve. Tomorrow is never promised, love, forgive, and continue to grow."

For the unversed, Shrima Rai is a beauty influencer on Instagram with over 1 lakh followers. She was also crowned Mrs India Globe in 2009 and, as per her Instagram bio, Shrima is also a former banker.

Recently, Shrima Rai's viral responses regarding Aishwarya Rai on her posts went viral on Reddit. Fans were not happy with Shrima Rai's attitude towards her sister-in-law and did not shy away from pointing it out. One fan said, "Whatever the fight may be, at least Aishwarya is classy in not washing their dirty laundry publicly like this or giving such intimate statements to random people in a comment section. She could have responded in a less crass manner, who snaps like a 5-year-old kindergartener."

