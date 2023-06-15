'Alshukran bandhu': Ashish Vidyarthi enjoys quality time with wife Rupali Barua, newlywed share vacation photo

A photo of Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time and got married to Rupali Barua in May. The newlywed has gone on a vacation and shared their first photo on social media. Reportedly the duo is in Singapore and shared a photo on their Instagram handles.

In the photo, Ashish and Rupali were enjoying the view while sitting on the first row of a bus. Ashish and Rupali looked into the camera and smiled for the photo. Ashish and Rupali shared the photo with the caption, "Thank you dear Dosst, for your love and wishes...Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi. Thank you Tintin for this beautiful capture!"

Here's the post

As soon as the photo was uploaded, several netizens reacted and congratulated the duo for their new beginning. An internet user wrote, "Saw you and Mam’s pic in my friends house Aditi and Prabir in Singapore… they are a very close friend of mine.. hope to meet you someday, am a big fan of yours." Another internet user wrote, "Congratulations dada." One of the internet users wrote, "Allah aap dono ko hamesha khush rakhe. Bahut saari duayein." A netizen wrote, "Sir apko dekh kar dil khush ho jata hai." Another netizen wrote, "Congratulations sir God bless you both with lots of happiness, love n passion!"

Earlier this month, the actor has opened up about getting trolled and shared his views on societal pre-decided notions. In a conversation with India Today, Ashish stated he has read mean comments on social media after his second marriage was announced. Sharing his views on being called 'bhudha khoosat' he said, "I read words like ‘buddha-khoosat (old and decrepit)’ and many more derogatory words. What is interesting is that it is a comment that each one of us, whoever is saying that, we are passing on others who are older than us, and at the same time, we are giving that fear to ourselves, because each one of us, hopefully, will become old." He further added, "We are telling ourselves, ‘Hey, listen, don't do things just because you're old.’ So, does that mean you're supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?" For the unversed, Ashish divorced his first wife Piloo, and got married to Rupali at 57.