Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Alshukran bandhu': Ashish Vidyarthi enjoys quality time with wife Rupali Barua, newlywed share vacation photo

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time and got married to Rupali Barua in May. The newlywed has gone on a vacation and shared their first photo on social media. Reportedly the duo is in Singapore and shared a photo on their Instagram handles. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

'Alshukran bandhu': Ashish Vidyarthi enjoys quality time with wife Rupali Barua, newlywed share vacation photo
A photo of Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time and got married to Rupali Barua in May. The newlywed has gone on a vacation and shared their first photo on social media. Reportedly the duo is in Singapore and shared a photo on their Instagram handles. 

In the photo, Ashish and Rupali were enjoying the view while sitting on the first row of a bus. Ashish and Rupali looked into the camera and smiled for the photo. Ashish and Rupali shared the photo with the caption, "Thank you dear Dosst, for your love and wishes...Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi. Thank you Tintin for this beautiful capture!" 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashish Vidyarthi Avid Miner (@ashishvidyarthi1)

As soon as the photo was uploaded, several netizens reacted and congratulated the duo for their new beginning. An internet user wrote, "Saw you and Mam’s pic in my friends house Aditi and Prabir in Singapore… they are a very close friend of mine.. hope to meet you someday, am a big fan of yours." Another internet user wrote, "Congratulations dada." One of the internet users wrote, "Allah aap dono ko hamesha khush rakhe. Bahut saari duayein." A netizen wrote, "Sir apko dekh kar dil khush ho jata hai." Another netizen wrote, "Congratulations sir God bless you both with lots of happiness, love n passion!" 

Earlier this month, the actor has opened up about getting trolled and shared his views on societal pre-decided notions. In a conversation with India Today, Ashish stated he has read mean comments on social media after his second marriage was announced. Sharing his views on being called 'bhudha khoosat' he said, "I read words like ‘buddha-khoosat  (old and decrepit)’ and many more derogatory words. What is interesting is that it is a comment that each one of us, whoever is saying that, we are passing on others who are older than us, and at the same time, we are giving that fear to ourselves, because each one of us, hopefully, will become old." He further added, "We are telling ourselves, ‘Hey, listen, don't do things just because you're old.’ So, does that mean you're supposed to die unhappy? If somebody wants companionship, why should he not?" For the unversed, Ashish divorced his first wife Piloo, and got married to Rupali at 57.  

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Meet IPS Anshika Verma, engineer-turned-civil servant who cracked UPSC without coaching in her second attempt
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.