Alpha Twitter review: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari 'pathetic' film is 'final nail in YRF Spy Universe', netizens slam Dhurandhar-inspired logic, Hrithik's 'Krrish mode' cameo

The initial reactions to Alpha are out, and netizens are certainly unhappy with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's actioner. Furious netizens are slamming the lame story and screenplay of YRF Spy Universe's latest outing.

Alpha movie review: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's much-awaited Alpha has finally been released in theatres after multiple delays. Things were not in favour of this film ever since the release of Dhurandhar (2025). The nightmare has turned into reality. The initial reactions to Alpha are out there on the internet, and they're mixed to negative. As per the tweets, Alpha has failed to impress or entertain the viewers. The storyline is 'silly' with 'been-there-done-that' tropes, and an unimpressive performance of the leads. Even Bobby Deol has fallen short of expectations. The basic plot looks like a rehash of Pathaan. And despite Alia-Sharvari being good with the action scenes, netizens call out the cringe storyline that kills the fun.

Netizens call Alpha 'cringe fest'

Alpha is trending on the internet, but for the wrong reasons. KRK wrote, "Aditya Chopra Bhai, you just tell me this: where do you get your writers from? How do you manage to make such a massive clusterfuck of a film, bro."A user called it a cringe fest and called out how they took inspiration from Dhurandhar. He wrote, "Alpha is a CRINGE FEST that puts the final nail in the coffin of the Spy Universe. YRF and its writers have done it yet again. Just like the previous films in the Spy Universe, they’ve once again made an Indian Army officer the primary antagonist who turns rogue against the nation, but this time they gave it a terrible twist inspired by Hamza Ali Mazari (Revealed before the climax)."

Interval : the first half is a perfect for an origin story. Alia is brilliant, she nailed every action scene and it looked so good on the big screen, again proving her critics and haters. loved sharavri x alia sequence. far far better than last 2 spy universe movies. #Alpha https://t.co/4M4zM0WLKj — ϯαηѵεεɾ (@KindaSabrful) July 3, 2026

#AlphaReview - ( 1 Star ) #Alpha is a CRINGE FEST that puts the final nail in the coffin of the Spy Universe.



YRF and its writers have done it yet again. Just like the previous films in the Spy Universe, they’ve once again made an Indian Army officer the primary antagonist… July 3, 2026

Aditya Chopra Bhai, Aap Bas Mujhe Ye Batado, Ki Aap writers Kahan Se Laate Ho. Itna Bada Chutiyapa film Kaise Bana Lete Ho Bhai. #Alpha — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 3, 2026

Rest in peace #YRFSpyUniverse. Disappointed after watching #ALPHA. Movie lacks common sense. Pakistan’s major becomes India’s colonel? Kuch bhi? — Swarnendu M. (@iSwarnendu) July 3, 2026

Netizens question logic, slam Hrithik Roshan's cameo

A netizen wrote, "How is this possible? A Pakistani man enters India, joins the Indian Army, and serves the country." Another netizen wrote, "Go Woke Go Broke. RIP YRF UNIVERSE. Alpha is the final nail in the coffin." Even Hrithik Roshan's Kabir couldn't save Alpha. "Hrithik Roshan in Krrish mode. What a joke," wrote a netizen. Another user slammed, "They saved Hrithik's cameo for this. An epic disappointment, Alpha." Going by the tweets, Alpha is going downhill. The opening numbers might also get affected by it.

Also read: Alpha: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's actioner has THIS connection with Keanu Reeves' John Wick, Brad Pitt's Bullet Train, Ana De Armas' Ballerina