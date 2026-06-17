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Alpha trailer out: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari face off against Bobby Deol; Hrithik Roshan makes surprise appearance

The trailer of Alpha introduces Alia Bhatt as a deadly assassin locked in a battle against mentor-turned-foe Bobby Deol, with Sharvari joining the action in YRF's stylish spy entertainer.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 02:18 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Alpha trailer out: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari face off against Bobby Deol; Hrithik Roshan makes surprise appearance
Image credit: Instagram
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Yash Raj Films has finally unveiled the trailer of Alpha, offering audiences a glimpse into the action-packed world of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Positioned as an origin story of two fierce women, the film promises stylish action, thrilling twists and larger-than-life entertainment.

The trailer introduces Alia as a deadly assassin who has been trained to kill from a young age. However, things take a dramatic turn when she finds herself battling the very man who shaped her into a weapon. Bobby Deol appears as a ruthless mentor-turned-adversary, setting the stage for an intense face-off between the two.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The promo also offers a brief look at Anil Kapoor's mysterious character, hinting at his possible connection to the secretive Alpha programme that lies at the heart of the story.

While Alia takes centre stage in the trailer, Sharvari's character remains largely under wraps. The footage suggests that she joins forces with Alia on a dangerous mission to stop Bobby Deol, but the makers have chosen to keep the finer details of her role hidden.

Loaded with high-energy action sequences, sleek visuals and globe-trotting thrills, Alpha appears to be a commercial entertainer built around the courage and determination of its two female leads.

Adding to the trailer's stylish appeal is its energetic background score. The makers have used global DJ HUGEL's hit track Jamaican Bam Bam, bringing an added dose of adrenaline and excitement to the action-heavy visuals.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.

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