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Alpha teaser: Alia Bhatt 'copies' Kangana Ranaut, Bobby Deol's 'horrible' Haryanvi divide internet, netizens ask 'where's Sharvari?'

Finally the teaser of Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Alpha is out, and it has left netizens divided for several reasons.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 01:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alpha teaser: Alia Bhatt 'copies' Kangana Ranaut, Bobby Deol's 'horrible' Haryanvi divide internet, netizens ask 'where's Sharvari?'
A poster of Alpha featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari (Image source: Instagram)
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    Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari-starrer Alpha first look is out, and it has divided the internet. After much delay, Yash Raj Films dropped the teaser of their next outing from Spy Universe, introducing Sita (Alia Bhatt) and her first kill as assassin. 

    What is Alpha all about? 

    The teaser starts with Sita and her Baba (Bobby Deol) enjoying a dinner at a high-end restaurant. It is Sita's 18th birthday, and she thanks Baba for the dinner treat. Baba slides a small box to her, she opens it, and gets surprised to see a room key. Baba informs her that she needs to go on 34th floor, and make her first kill. Alia accepts the assignment, and we get to see glimpses of Sita slaying baddies in style. We also see how Bobby trains little Sita, calls him Fox. Even Sita calls herself the daughter of Fox. Sita kills, Baba observes, and the teaser ends without hinting the conflict and mention of Sharvari. 

    Watch the teaser 

    Netizens reactions to Alpha teaser

    A majority of netizens have called out why Sharvari was missing from the first asset of the film. A few of them shared that Alia failed to establish herself as 18 year old assassin. Another section of netizens are calling action set pieces too bland, plain, with lack of thrills. 

    A netizen wrote, "I think at some point Alia needs to accept their limitations. When you have baby face, petite body, short height then maybe some roles aren't meant for you.  Needed more grounded dialogues and not over the top action. Where is Sharvari?" Another netizen wrote, "Bobby Deol looks good, but horrible Haryanvi." One of the netizens wrote, "Alia Bhatt is copying Kangana Ranaut from Dhaakad in Alpha. Her Gangubai Accent is still here in this slick action tragedy." 

    The seventh instalment in YRF Spy Universe, Alpha will be released in cinemas on July 3, 2026.

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