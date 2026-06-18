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Alpha: Sonam Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe film 'so cool', says 'why should boys have all the fun'

Before Sonam Kapoor, several other celebs including Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, and others have heaped praises on the Alpha trailer. The YRF Spy Universe film features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor with Hrithik Roshan in a special role.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 05:13 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Alpha: Sonam Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe film 'so cool', says 'why should boys have all the fun'
Sonam Kapoor on Alpha
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Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha is the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. The upcoming action thriller film also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Hrithik Roshan will also be seen in a special cameo appearance, reprising her role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War and War 2. As the trailer of Yash Raj Films production took the internet by storm, Sonam Kapoor showered it with praise, expressing her admiration with her trademark candour. 

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonam shared the official Alpha poster and wrote, "So cool to see a Bollywood film that puts girls at the centre of an action entertainer! High time this happened and honestly why should boys have all the fun doing action?! Alpha looks so cool and new! Loved the trailer." The sentiment struck a chord, echoing what many in the industry have long believed: Hindi cinema's most bankable genre had been waiting for its female-led moment.

Sonam

Bollywood supports Alpha

Before Sonam Kapoor, several other Bollywood celebrities also extended their support for Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer Alpha. Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif, Vedang Raina, Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday, Guneet Monga, and Rohit Shetty among others, shared the film's trailer on their social media and sent best wishes to the Alpha team.

Alpha release date and more details

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the Netflix OTT series The Railway Men for YRF Entertainment. Marking the seventh chapter in the YRF Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2, Alpha will arrive in theatres on July 3, 2026.

READ | 'Dhurandhar ke time kahan the': Netizens ask Shah Rukh Khan after he hails Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol in Alpha teaser

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