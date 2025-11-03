Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha is not releasing on the original schedule and has been postponed to 2026. Read on to know why the film is getting delayed.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha, the sixth spy thriller from YRF Spy Universe, which was scheduled for a December 2025 release, has now been postponed. On Monday, Yash Raj Films officially announced that Alpha has been postponed to April 17, 2026. The movie also stars Bobby Deol as the antogonist.

The production house issued a statement, confirming that the primary reason why Alpha is postponed is due to the extensive VFX work, which is taking more time to 'present Alpha in its visually best shape' to the audience.

A YRF spokesperson says, “Alpha is an extremely special film for us, and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026.”

Another top trade source says, “Alpha team wants to put out the best film for audiences to enjoy. It is a fair move by YRF. This was brewing as the VFX team was under a lot of pressure with regard to timelines, which seemed unrealistic. So, the push of the release date is due to this only and not because of the current cluttered release window from Avatar to the end of January 2026. There is significant work pending, and that’s why Alpha is releasing in April and not February.”

This has been noted that YRF Spy Universe, last film, War 2, was panned by the majority due to 'poor VFX'. The debacle of War 2 has given a stern wake-up call to the YRF for not taking any risk with Alpha, which is undoubtedly the 'make-or-break' film for the Spy Universe. Alpha is also the first female-led out and out action film of India with Alia and Sharvari in the lead roles.