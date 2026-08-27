Alpha OTT release date: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol-starrer YRF Spy Universe film

Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles, will start streaming on Netflix from August 28. It is the seventh installment and the first female-led film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the action thriller Alpha was released in the theatres on July 3. The YRF Spy Universe film featured Bobby Deol as the antagonist and also starred Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Dia Mirza was seen in a special appearance, while Hrithik Roshan reprised the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal in a cameo appearance.

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer is the seventh installment and the first female-led film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously made the critically acclaimed show The Railyway Men for YRF Entertainment and the OTT streaming platform Netflix in 2023.

Now, Shiv Rawail's feature debut Alpha is also set to premiere on Netflix from August 28. The OTT giant took to its social media handles on Thursday, August 27, and shared the announcement poster with the caption, "Get ready to join the Alpha gang. Watch Alpha, out 28 August, on Netflix."

The YRF Spy Universe film turned out to be a box office failure as the film just earned Rs 60 crore net in India and grossed Rs 98 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. The reported budget of the film, backed by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, was around Rs 100 crore.

Alpha was earlier slated to hit theatres on December 25, 2025. The action thriller was then shifted to April 17, but then it was postponed again to make way for Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan, which has been renamed to Maatrubhumi and hasn't hit the theaters yet. In March, YRF finally locked the Alpha release date as July 10, which was again preponed by a week to July 3.

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