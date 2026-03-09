Alpha new release date: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari-starrer YRF Spy Universe film to finally hit theatres in July

Starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles, Alpha is the seventh installment and the first female-led film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. It will release in theatres on July 10.

Headlined by Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, Alpha was earlier slated to hit theatres on December 25, 2025. The spy action entertainer was then shifted to April 17, but then it was postponed again to make way for Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan. On Monday, March 9, Yash Raj Films has finally announced that Alpha will now hit theatres on July 10.

The official Instagram handle of YRF shared a teaser poster with glimpse of Alia's bruised look. Only her eye and face is visible, creating a sense of intrigue and intensity. In sleek, dark and mysterious design dominated by black and metallic gold tones, the poster has "A" written in Greek letter. The post was just captioned, "#ALPHA 10.07.2026."

Recently, it was rumoured that Alpha has been sold to Netflix for Rs 215 crore and the film would be releasing directly on the OTT platform. However, YRF spokesperson quickly dismissed such reports and told Variety India that the much-awaited spy actioner remains the tentpole film for the company and is only made for theatrical release.

Their statement read, "Alpha going to streaming directly is a malicious gossip aimed at putting a heroine-fronted film in an unflattering light. Everyone in the know is aware that Yash Raj Films will never put films from its theatrical slate directly to streaming. We are a studio that takes immense pride in making cinematic experiences. Alpha is a tentpole movie for the company that is celebrating the fierceness, the courage and determination of girls who are free-thinking, independent individuals. Alpha is our attempt in trying to mount something incredibly special with one of the finest actors of our country, Alia Bhatt, headlining the film, along with another brilliant young actor, Sharvari. We are hopeful that we have made a good film in Alpha and it will entertain everyone and prove that audiences will give the same amount of love to this film as they shower upon other action movies."

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer is the seventh installment and the first female-led film in YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously made the critically acclaimed show The Railyway Men for YRF Entertainment and the OTT streaming platform Netflix in 2023.

