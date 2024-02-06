Kangana Ranaut tells Sandeep Reddy Vanga not to cast her ever after he says he wants to direct her: 'Your alpha male...'

Kangana Ranaut asked Sandeep Reddy Vanga to not give her any role after he praised the actress and said that he wants to collaborate with her.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that he wants to work with her even after she criticised his blockbuster Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir.""

समीक्षा और निंदा एक नहीं होते, हर तरह की कला की समीक्षा और चर्चा होनी चाहिए यह एक सामान्य बात है ।

संदीप जी ने जैसे मेरी समीक्षा पे मुस्कुराते हुए मेरे प्रति आदर का भाव दिखाया, ये कहा जा सकता है की वो सिर्फ़ मर्दाना फ़िल्में ही नहीं बनाते, उनके तेवर भी मर्दाना हैं, धन्यवाद सर https://t.co/qi2hINWYcu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2024

She added, But please don't ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminist and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films Kabir Singh and Animal have been called out for their misogynistic scenes and dialogues.

In a recent interview, Sandeep had slammed filmmaker Kirao Rao, without taking her name, for saying that Kabir Singh glorifies stalking and even took a dig at her ex-husband and superstar Aamir Khan mentioning how his character almost attempts to rape Madhuri Dixit's character in Dil.

Now, an old interview clip of Aamir Khan has gone viral on social media in which the actor is apologising for objectifying women in Hindi films. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Aamir can be seen saying in Hindi, "Hindi films have not been responsible enough, especially the way we project men and women. When we show something wrong in the films, we also show that the result of it is something positive which is wrong. And we often make the women an ‘item’ in films. Even the songs are like ‘tu cheez badi hai mast mast’. And even I am involved in this and I have done such films. ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai, ladki hai ya chadi hai.’ We are calling women ‘khamba’ but not humans. I am very ashamed of it."

In a recent interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, the Animal director had said, "A superstar’s second ex-wife is saying in a video that Baahubali and Kabir Singh promote misogyny, promote stalking. I think she doesn’t understand the difference between stalking and approaching. I want to tell that woman, go and ask Aamir Khan about the song 'khambe jaisi khadi hai', what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, and makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And then they fall in love. What was all that?".