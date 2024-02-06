Kangana Ranaut tells Sandeep Reddy Vanga not to cast her ever after he says he wants to direct her: 'Your alpha male...'

Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who has earned Rs 2 lakh crore in few days, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

Aamir Khan says he is ready to work again, wants to do 'age-appropriate' romantic films: 'Can't become an...'

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services rubbishes reports of massive deal, Paytm now at Rs 27800 crore…

Uniform Civil Code bill to be tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly today

Meet Bollywood's richest man, once used to make and sell toothbrushes, one decision changed his life, his net worth is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who has earned Rs 2 lakh crore in few days, not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Elon Musk

Aamir Khan says he is ready to work again, wants to do 'age-appropriate' romantic films: 'Can't become an...'

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services rubbishes reports of massive deal, Paytm now at Rs 27800 crore…

10 high fiber breakfast options

8 healthy sources of fats 

9 times Dharmendra inspired us with motivational messages

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Meet Bollywood's richest man, once used to make and sell toothbrushes, one decision changed his life, his net worth is..

Meet star kid who once took care of Jackie Shroff's shoes, clothes on set, now charges over Rs 100 crore, net worth is..

India's biggest flop film, made for over Rs 300 crore, failed to recover cost, had big superstars, hero disappeared..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut tells Sandeep Reddy Vanga not to cast her ever after he says he wants to direct her: 'Your alpha male...'

Kangana Ranaut asked Sandeep Reddy Vanga to not give her any role after he praised the actress and said that he wants to collaborate with her.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 08:28 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that he wants to work with her even after she criticised his blockbuster Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing. The way Sandeep ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir."" 

She added, But please don't ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminist and then your films will also be beaten, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films Kabir Singh and Animal have been called out for their misogynistic scenes and dialogues.

In a recent interview, Sandeep had slammed filmmaker Kirao Rao, without taking her name, for saying that Kabir Singh glorifies stalking and even took a dig at her ex-husband and superstar Aamir Khan mentioning how his character almost attempts to rape Madhuri Dixit's character in Dil.

Now, an old interview clip of Aamir Khan has gone viral on social media in which the actor is apologising for objectifying women in Hindi films. In an interview with Aaj Tak, Aamir can be seen saying in Hindi, "Hindi films have not been responsible enough, especially the way we project men and women. When we show something wrong in the films, we also show that the result of it is something positive which is wrong. And we often make the women an ‘item’ in films. Even the songs are like ‘tu cheez badi hai mast mast’. And even I am involved in this and I have done such films. ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai, ladki hai ya chadi hai.’ We are calling women ‘khamba’ but not humans. I am very ashamed of it."

In a recent interaction with Dainik Bhaskar, the Animal director had said, "A superstar’s second ex-wife is saying in a video that Baahubali and Kabir Singh promote misogyny, promote stalking. I think she doesn’t understand the difference between stalking and approaching. I want to tell that woman, go and ask Aamir Khan about the song 'khambe jaisi khadi hai', what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, and makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And then they fall in love. What was all that?".

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India’s youngest billionaire, who owns Asia’s fastest unicorn, worth Rs...

Why this Indian town has banned 'gobi manchurian'; know here

Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay reacts to her death hoax: 'She'll be celebrated...'

'Moving mountains for months to...': Byju Raveendran after his firm pays January salaries to employees

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Big blow to England as star player gives major injury scare, walks off the field

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE