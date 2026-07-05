Alpha is Alia Bhatt's downfall? Mommy Soni Razdan hits back at trolls, silence haters with THIS gesture

When the troll tried to mock Alia Bhatt and her latest release Alpha, mommy Soni Razdan jumped in and silenced hatemongers effortlessly.

Alia Bhatt's mother, actress Soni Razdan, defended her daughter against the trolls, mocking her latest release, Alpha. Alia's latest film has been released with negative reviews and a lukewarm response at the ticket window. With the unfavourable reception, the nameless digital nuisance creators (trolls) hit a jackpot. Ever since the release, there have been tweets mocking the actress and rejoicing in the negative feedback to her latest release. Many internet users are calling Alpha, Alia's new downfall. However, mommy Bhatt jumped in and gave a befitting reply to trolls. On X (formerly Twitter), Soni has reposted the tweets of Alia's fans who continue supporting her and believe in celebrating her first major actioner.

Is Alpha Alia Bhatt's downfall? Soni Razdan hits back

On X, Soni reposted a tweet praising Alia Bhatt's performance in Alpha: "ALIA IS GOOD YOU ALL NEED TO SHUT UP." Another tweet Soni agreed with is, "And this is supposedly her downfall? Her downfall is still higher than a lot of people’s peak." Soni also reshared a tweet that emphasised Alpha's good growth at the box office. The tweet reads, "HOUSEFUL BOARDS ARE BACK after a LONG TIME for a FEMALE LED FILM on SUNDAY. Yes, despite all the negativity, #Alpha has actually taken an EXCELLENT START in the Morning Shows all over India today. Even Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are coming today."

About Alpha and its box office performance

Released in cinemas on July 3, Alpha took a decent opening of Rs 9 crore net in India and Rs 15 crore gross worldwide. As per YRF, Alpha earned Rs 17.42 crore worldwide. On Saturday, the film showed a growth of 21%. As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, Alpha earned Rs 11.25 crore net in India, and Rs 7 crore overseas, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 37.60 crore. On Sunday, the film is expected to jump further and earn around Rs 30 crore in its first weekend.

Also read: Karan Johar slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia Bhatt's film, not toxicity: 'Stop doom scrolling'