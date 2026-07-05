FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Who is Safaldeep Singh? Indian-origin man arrested in Canada on shooting, extortion charges

Who is Safaldeep Singh? Man arrested in Canada over criminal charges

Alpha is Alia Bhatt's downfall? Mommy Soni Razdan hits back at trolls, silence haters with THIS gesture

Alpha is Alia Bhatt's downfall? Mommy Soni Razdan hits back at trolls

Tanvi Thakkar, Adittya Kappadia announce separation after 5 years of marriage: 'No negativity or drama here'

Tanvi Thakkar, Adittya Kappadia announce separation after 5 years of marriage

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship

From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Alpha is Alia Bhatt's downfall? Mommy Soni Razdan hits back at trolls, silence haters with THIS gesture

When the troll tried to mock Alia Bhatt and her latest release Alpha, mommy Soni Razdan jumped in and silenced hatemongers effortlessly.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 06:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alpha is Alia Bhatt's downfall? Mommy Soni Razdan hits back at trolls, silence haters with THIS gesture
Soni Razdan, poster of Alpha (Image source: IMDb)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Alia Bhatt's mother, actress Soni Razdan, defended her daughter against the trolls, mocking her latest release, Alpha. Alia's latest film has been released with negative reviews and a lukewarm response at the ticket window. With the unfavourable reception, the nameless digital nuisance creators (trolls) hit a jackpot. Ever since the release, there have been tweets mocking the actress and rejoicing in the negative feedback to her latest release. Many internet users are calling Alpha, Alia's new downfall. However, mommy Bhatt jumped in and gave a befitting reply to trolls. On X (formerly Twitter), Soni has reposted the tweets of Alia's fans who continue supporting her and believe in celebrating her first major actioner. 

Is Alpha Alia Bhatt's downfall? Soni Razdan hits back

On X, Soni reposted a tweet praising Alia Bhatt's performance in Alpha: "ALIA IS GOOD YOU ALL NEED TO SHUT UP." Another tweet Soni agreed with is, "And this is supposedly her downfall? Her downfall is still higher than a lot of people’s peak." Soni also reshared a tweet that emphasised Alpha's good growth at the box office. The tweet reads, "HOUSEFUL BOARDS ARE BACK after a LONG TIME for a FEMALE LED FILM on SUNDAY. Yes, despite all the negativity, #Alpha has actually taken an EXCELLENT START in the Morning Shows all over India today. Even Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are coming today."

image image

About Alpha and its box office performance

Released in cinemas on July 3, Alpha took a decent opening of Rs 9 crore net in India and Rs 15 crore gross worldwide. As per YRF, Alpha earned Rs 17.42 crore worldwide. On Saturday, the film showed a growth of 21%. As Sacnilk reported, on Saturday, Alpha earned Rs 11.25 crore net in India, and Rs 7 crore overseas, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 37.60 crore. On Sunday, the film is expected to jump further and earn around Rs 30 crore in its first weekend.

Also read: Karan Johar slams online negativity for Alpha, advises audience to celebrate Alia Bhatt's film, not toxicity: 'Stop doom scrolling'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Safaldeep Singh? Indian-origin man arrested in Canada on shooting, extortion charges
Who is Safaldeep Singh? Man arrested in Canada over criminal charges
Alpha is Alia Bhatt's downfall? Mommy Soni Razdan hits back at trolls, silence haters with THIS gesture
Alpha is Alia Bhatt's downfall? Mommy Soni Razdan hits back at trolls
Tanvi Thakkar, Adittya Kappadia announce separation after 5 years of marriage: 'No negativity or drama here'
Tanvi Thakkar, Adittya Kappadia announce separation after 5 years of marriage
Alliance: Niti Taylor makes shocking revelation, says her 'violent, psychotic' ex-boyfriend burnt her with a cigarette
Alliance: Niti Taylor makes shocking revelation, says her
Govt extends deadline for Meta to respond on WhatsApp username issue: What is the row all about?
Govt extends deadline for WhatsApp to respond on username row
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Drishyam's Vijay Salgaonkar, to The Lion King's Mufasa: Ahead of Dwayne Johnson's Moana, 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
From Vijay Salgaonkar, to Mufasa: 4 iconic on-screen dads Indian audience love
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship, engagement | Unseen pics
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: From bridal look to venue, relationship
From Sholay, Dhurandhar to Uri, TVF Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
From Dhurandhar to Panchayat: 5 times PM Narendra Modi referenced pop culture
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement