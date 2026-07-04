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Alpha box office collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt fails to beat even Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kalank, scores lowest opener in YRF Spy Universe, earns...

The mixed-to-negative response has certainly affected the opening of Alpha, and went on to become the lowest opener from the YRF Spy Universe.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 08:20 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alpha box office collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt fails to beat even Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kalank, scores lowest opener in YRF Spy Universe, earns...
A poster of Alpha (Image source: IMDb)
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Alpha box office collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's actioner Alpha released with much anticipation, but the mixed-to-negative reviews have certainly affected the opening. As Sacnilk reported, Alpha has scored the lowest opener from the YRF Spy Universe, and even less than Alia's mega flop Kalank. Alpha, released on July 3, started on a low note, but as the day progressed, the occupancy got stronger. However, the Day 1 figures are shockingly low, and going by the downward trend, the movie is expected to show little-to-no jump on Saturday. On Sunday, the film might show decent growth, but still it will be an underperformer, especially when you compare it with other films from the universe. 

Also read: Alpha Twitter review: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari 'pathetic' film is 'final nail in YRF Spy Universe', netizens slam Dhurandhar-inspired logic, Hrithik's 'Krrish mode' cameo

Alpha opening day collection and occupancy 

As per the trade tracking portal, Alpha earned only Rs 9 crore net, Rs 10 crore gross from 7,534 shows. When it comes to overseas collection, it opened at Rs 5 crore, taking worldwide gross to Rs 15 crore. On Friday, the average occupancy of Alpha was 20.40%, with 9.92% in the morning, 17.85% in the afternoon, 19.69% in the evening, and 34.15% at night shows. 

Alpha vs other Spy Universe titles 

Alpha is the seventh film and the lowest opener in the YRF Spy Universe. The biggest opener from the universe is still Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 57 crore), followed by War (Rs 53.35 crore), War 2 (Rs 52 crore), Tiger 3 (Rs 44.50 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 34.10 crore), Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 39.92 crore), and ends with Alpha (Rs 9 crore). 

It would be unfair to expect Alia's film to open at par with Shah Rukh, Salman, and Hrithik. But it is pretty evident that the film has failed to attract the audience. Thus, it scored even less than Alia's colossal flop Kalank (Rs 21.60 crore) and hit Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 10.50 crore). Alpha will have a tough road ahead, and it seems like the YRF Spy Universe would need a major reboot or a mega sequel of Pathaan to revive.

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