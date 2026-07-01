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Alpha: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's actioner has THIS connection with Keanu Reeves' John Wick, Brad Pitt's Bullet Train, Ana De Armas' Ballerina

Alpha is the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, and Aditya Chopra has got the best man in the action. Read on to know more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 03:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alpha: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's actioner has THIS connection with Keanu Reeves' John Wick, Brad Pitt's Bullet Train, Ana De Armas' Ballerina
Brad Pitt from Bullet Train, Alia Bhatt-Sharvari from Alpha, Keanu Reeves in John Wick (Image source: Official handout)
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Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's actioner Alpha is just a few days away from the big day, and ahead of its release, we get to know the man who's responsible for making the girls go badass. The 7th instalment in the YRF Spy Universe is the first film in the franchise to have female leads, with an origin story that has no connection with the previous films, including Pathaan and the Tiger franchise. However, Hrithik Roshan aka Kabir from War will make a cameo, helping the girls to put an end to Bobby Deol's evil kingdom. 

Do you know that to make Alpha an action spectacle, an acclaimed international action trainer has contributed to making the action look eye-popping and believable? Stunt expert Jessen Noviello has brought his expertise to Alpha. Jessen has closely trained Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, preparing them for the film's intense action sequences.

Who is Jessen Noviello?

Jessen is a celebrated martial artist, stunt performer, and action consultant with over four decades of martial arts experience. In the global action industry, Jessen is regarded as one of the most respected names. Jessen is a multiple-time world champion martial artist and a black belt in several disciplines; In his career, Jessen has worked extensively on some of Hollywood's most popular action films.

Popular works of Jessen Noviello

Jessen's impressive body of work includes blockbuster films and franchises such as Keanu Reeves' John Wick, Ana De Armas' From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, Brad Pitt's Bullet Train, and several other major Hollywood productions. Jessen is recognised for his ability to blend precision, athleticism, and cinematic storytelling through action.

For Alpha, Jessen worked extensively with Alia and Sharvari, overseeing their physical preparation and action training. As per the source, the two girls underwent a rigorous regimen to bring the film's ambitious action set pieces to life. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men), Alpha is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026.

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