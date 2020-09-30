Along with 'Bigg Boss 14', Salman Khan to resume 'Radhe' shoot; here are all details

Along with Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan is all set to resume the shoot of his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and the shooting schedule is set to kickstart from October 2, 2020, at ND Studios in Karjat. As per reports, it's going to be a 15-day long schedule and soon after that, the team will be shooting at Mehboob Studio in Bandra.

To take utmost precautions during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the production team has booked a hotel close to the studio to avoid travelling. During the tenure, no team member shall be allowed to meet the outsiders to be safe.

Confirming the same, a source close to the Radhe's production team stated, "The first round of Covid-19 tests has been taken by the entire crew and no one has tested positive. A second test will be taken by those in close proximity on the set, including the actors and the core team. The crew has also been briefed about the protocols to be followed on set through a special video to avoid last-minute confusion. Salman has been precise on having total precautions on the set, with his suggestions there will be a doctor and a special team on the set who will examine and make sure the hygiene is being taken care of."

Producer of the film, Sohail Khan also said, "We are happy that Radhe shoot is about to resume. We have ensured to provide a safe and secure environment for the entire crew of the film. All departments will have to test for Covid-19. We are creating an air bubble. All modes of transportation will be sanitised. A health and safety officer along with a doctor and ambulance will be present on the set. Signages and colour bands for bifurcation will be maintained and followed."

He further shared, "A second test will also be taken for those in close proximate to the set, actors and core team on the film. All government mandates, insurances are being strictly followed throughout. A team has been inducted especially of trained personnel to dispose of the PPE kits and masks after use in the correct manner as per guidelines provided."

Whereas co-producer Atul Agnihotri stated, "All the members, cast, crew the family of the film Radhe are back on set to resume the shoot. The shoot will take place in Karjat and studios in Mumbai. It is scheduled to be completed in the next 15 -20 days. A few remaining sequences along with some action scenes and patchwork will be completed during this schedule. The team will be joined by the Action director from Chennai to finish up the action patchwork. All the cast and crew have gone through the COVID tests and a team of doctors will be examining everybody on the set. We hope to complete the shoot without any COVID cases or hassles of that sort. We are maintaining the utmost level of care and safety throughout."