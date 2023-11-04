Headlines

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, this superstar to reportedly have cameo in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3

Not only Shah Rukh Khan but this superstar will also make a special appearance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

Aditya Chopra’s stint making Ek Tha Tiger was followed by its sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. He then made Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff fronted War in 2019 followed by Pathaan in 2023 which marked the interconnected universe as the first SPY of the YRF Universe Tiger, and made an appearance in the SRK starrer. 

Now in Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a special appearance as Pathaan. However, now, if the reports are to be believed, not only SRK, but another actor who is a part of the spy universe will have a cameo in the film. He is none other than Hrithik Roshan.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development told the publication, “Aditya Chopra has set the wheel in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe. No one knows, but along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualizing Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed on the big screen when Tiger 3 releases on November 12.”

The source added, “Three of India’s biggest superstars – Salman, SRK & Hrithik – are in the same universe and now also the same film. This is definitely a moment to celebrate for all the cine-goers. Kabir’s appearance in Tiger 3 is just the beginning of something special in the future of this universe. At this point in time, no one knows the dynamics of how the three super spies will be presented and if they will be in the same frame or not.” 

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya, Emraan Hashmi will be essaying the role of the antagonist in Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is all set to release in theatres this Diwali (November 12). 

After Tiger 3, Ayan Mukerji directed War 2, which marks the return of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in a full-fledged role. Jr NTR will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the movie and the two are said to have an action-packed face-off.

