'Almost strangled, killed Rahul Bose': Anil Kapoor recalls 'Dil Dhadakne Do' shoot

Zoya Akhtar directorial Dil Dhadakne Do has several memorable scenes which have etched in the hearts of the fans. But one scene which was loved by many and even Anil Kapoor is where the actor stops Rahul Bose from manhandling Priyanka Chopra Jonas by strangling him. In the recent video shared by Tiger Baby Films on their YouTube page, Anil narrated how he almost killed Rahul while shooting the scene.

The veteran actor stated, "Of course I am supposed to pin down Rahul and I was like abhi shot aayega na. I am gonna pin him down and I'm going to speak these two lines 'ki tera haath ukhed ke rakh doonga' and then obviously, me being that. I was in the shot. Action!"

Anil Kapoor further said, "And suddenly I don't know what happened. The wire came and I almost strangled Rahul, I almost killed him. And everybody was like 'AK, what's happening yaar? Yeh shooting ho rahi hai!"

The actor added, "I was so worried. Aise hi ek toh meri reputation kharaab hai. Actually, it was just an accident and I don't know why the wire came in my hand! Obviously, I became a little conscious and felt like I won't be able to do this scene well. I was looking forward to the scene. But ultimately we got the shot."

Dil Dhadakne Do also stars Ranveer Singh, Shefali Shah and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The film released in the year 2015.