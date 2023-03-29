Search icon
Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat OTT release date: When, where to watch Anurag Kashyap, Alaya F film

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat OTT release: The Anurag Kashyap directorial, starring Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta, will stream on Netflix from March 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat/File photo

After having its world premiere at the Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco on November 17 last year, Anurag Kashyap's musical romance drama Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, starring Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta in the lead roles, was released in cinemas worldwide on February 3. 

The film bombed at the box office collecting just Rs 25 lakhs in its entire lifetime, as per Bollywood Hungama. Now, after almost two months, the Anurag Kashyap directorial is ready for its streaming release on Netflix on March 31. The director himself took to his Instagram and shared a post with the caption, "It’s finally time to first Netflix and then chill. #AlmostPyaar streaming on Netflix from March 31st! #AlmostPyaarOnNetflix".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Vicky Kaushal played a crucial cameo as the titular character in the film reprising his role from Kashyap's previous film Manmarziyaan in which he played Vicky Sandhu aka DJ Sandz. The actor revealed why he agreed to do the cameo as he said to Variety, "Anurag sir has been a mentor, a friend, and in ways, he’s been my window into the world of cinema. When he spoke to me about this role I was immediately on board and this special appearance is for a special film, made by my special friend."

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat has Anurag Kashyap collaborating with the music director Amit Trivedi after successful collaborations such as the inventive Dev.D, the brilliant Manmarziyaan, and the underrated Bombay Velvet soundtracks. The film is produced by Ranjan Singh, Akshay Thakkar, Dhruv Jagasia, Kabir Ahuja, and Ajay Rai, presented by Zee Studios and produced by Good Bad Films.

READ | Meet Karan Mehta, who made his debut opposite Alaya F in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat

