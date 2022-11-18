After Ranveer Singh, Alaya F arrives at Marrakech Film Festival for Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat premiere

Alaya F

After Alaya F's look as Kainaaz aka Freddy's obsession in the latest poster of her upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan Freddy launched, the actress took no time to share news of the poster of her yet another upcoming film Anurag Kashyap’s directorial ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'. With these two major announcements, the actress truly owned the moment by registering her two big offerings to look forward to.

Alaya heads ahead for the world premiere of her next film Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ at the 2022 International Marrakech Film Festival and now brings us the poster of the film. The colourful poster of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ is truly one of a kind. Alaya is going to come up with an interesting multilayered character in the film. With these two big back-to-back poster releases, The Jawaani Jaaneman star shared the poster with her feeling about the project.

On her social media, Alaya wrote, "Can’t believe I can finally tell you all about a film that is so close to my heart! 4 years in the making, here’s our labour of love: MY NEXT FILM, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat, directed by @anuragkashyap10 is having its World Premier at the @marrakechfilmfestival tonight at the Jemaa El-Fna Square to an audience of over 10,000!!"

Here's the post

Moreover, With her presence at the 2022 International Marrakech Film Festival, Alaya F becomes the second celebrity after Ranveer Singh to be present at the international podium from India. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films apart from Freddy, and Almost Pyaar she also has U-Turn produced by Ektaa R Kapoor.