Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

After Ranveer Singh, Alaya F arrives at Marrakech Film Festival for Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat premiere

It's a double treat for Alaya F as she's geared up with two releases, Kartik Aaryan's Freddy and Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

After Ranveer Singh, Alaya F arrives at Marrakech Film Festival for Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat premiere
Alaya F

After Alaya F's look as Kainaaz aka Freddy's obsession in the latest poster of her upcoming film with Kartik Aaryan Freddy launched, the actress took no time to share news of the poster of her yet another upcoming film Anurag Kashyap’s directorial ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'. With these two major announcements, the actress truly owned the moment by registering her two big offerings to look forward to. 

 Alaya heads ahead for the world premiere of her next film Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ at the 2022 International Marrakech Film Festival and now brings us the poster of the film. The colourful poster of Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ is truly one of a kind.  Alaya is going to come up with an interesting multilayered character in the film. With these two big back-to-back poster releases, The Jawaani Jaaneman star shared the poster with her feeling about the project. 

On her social media, Alaya wrote, "Can’t believe I can finally tell you all about a film that is so close to my heart! 4 years in the making, here’s our labour of love: MY NEXT FILM, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohobbat, directed by @anuragkashyap10 is having its World Premier at the @marrakechfilmfestival tonight at the Jemaa El-Fna Square to an audience of over 10,000!!" 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Moreover, With her presence at the 2022 International Marrakech Film Festival, Alaya F becomes the second celebrity after Ranveer Singh to be present at the international podium from India. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films apart from Freddy, and Almost Pyaar she also has U-Turn produced by Ektaa R Kapoor.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the day: Allu Arjun poses with BSF Jawans, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya
30 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra: From speech in rain to tying Sonia Gandhi’s laces, viral moments of Rahul Gandhi
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Code Name Tiranga: How this week's releases performed at the box office
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 expected to be released soon on regional websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.