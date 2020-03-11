Allu Arjun wants to be like Amitabh Bachchan at age 70

Over his span of 50 years in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has earned many fans and followers. One such fan happens to be the South Indian film industry (Telugu) superstar Allu Arjun, who recently mentioned that he wants to be just like Amitabh Bachchan at the age of 70.

Allu Arjun opened up about his fondness for Amitabh Bachchan in an interview with Filmfare. He said it would be great to have work to look forward to and be able to work with the younger generation, just like Big B is able to.

When asked about his role model, Allu Arjun said, "Stardom is difficult to achieve. It’s an individual journey. I draw inspiration from Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. At 70-plus, I’d like to be like him. It would be great to wake up each morning and have work to look forward to. It would be fun to work with young people even at that age. It’s a rare privilege for any actor."

Amitabh Bachchan, aged 77, is paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo'. He also plays a pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starring film 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji. On the other hand, Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the success of his film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.