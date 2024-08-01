Twitter
Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Jonathan Majors is ‘heartbroken’ at Robert Downey Jr's Dr Doom replacing Kang in MCU, says he wasn't allowed to...

NEET exam row: CBI files first charge sheet in paper leak case, 13 named as accused

Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

'Never been hit so hard': Angela Carini in tears after losing bout to 'biological male' boxer Imane Khelif

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Allu Arjun told Nikkhil Advani what exactly is 'wrong' with Bollywood: ‘You all have forgotten how…’

Nikkhil Advani shared Allu Arjun's thoughts about what's 'wrong' with Bollywood.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Allu Arjun told Nikkhil Advani what exactly is 'wrong' with Bollywood: ‘You all have forgotten how…’
Nikkhil Advani and Allu Arjun
The debate of South vs North films gained steam after the pandemic and now has again come to attention as Telugu films outperforming Hindi cinema at the box office in 2024. Amid this, Nikkhil Advani shared Allu Arjun’s thoughts about what’s wrong with Bollywood. 

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Nikkhil Advani shared Allu Arjun’s insight about an issue that he sees in Bollywood and said, “I met Allu Arjun and we were talking about doing a film and he looked at me and he said ‘You know what’s wrong with Bollywood?’ You all have forgotten how to be heroes.” 

In the same interview, Nikkhil Advani further talked about the heroic presentation of protagonists in south and Bollywood and said, “Everyone thinks about south cinema being mythology and everything, but they take the core emotion. Like water irrigation, let’s make a film about it and now they have packaged that with incredible action, incredible moments of heroism.” Nikkhil then spoke about the heroism of Amitabh Bachchan in films like Kaalia and Coolie. He then said that even Shah Rukh’s character in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa had more “heroism” than most heroes today.”

Allu Arjun earlier emphasized on the mutual respect between actors from Bollywood and the South, likening them to "brothers." and speaking about the north vs south cinema debate he said, “They’ve given great cinema for 6-7 decades. There is a lot of Bollywood’s influence on south cinema, and south cinema’s influence on Bollywood as well. At the end of the day, we all are like brothers, who have mutual respect for each other from the different land.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. Helmed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and is scheduled to release in theatres this December. 

