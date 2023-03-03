Allu Arjun teams up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar for big-budget film

Allu Arjun with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar

Pan-India star Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next project. The mega release is supported by T-Series head honcho, and producer, Bhushan Kumar.

Recently, producer Bhushan, Pranay Reddy Vanga, co-producer Shiv Chanana, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga met Allu Arjun to formalize this giant collaboration. As per the information, the filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap-up of Sandeep Vanga’s upcoming movie Spirit. Prabhas-starrer Spirit is produced by T-Series.

In the photo shared by Taran Adarsh, Allu is captured posing with the team, wearing a grey tee and black cap. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is standing on the left of Arjun, wearing a blue kurta. Left to Vanga is Bhushan posing in a pink with black strips t-shirt. Taran shared the photo and wrote, "BIGGG NEWS… ALLU ARJUN TO STAR IN SANDEEP REDDY VANGA - BHUSHAN KUMAR FILM… #SandeepReddyVanga - currently directing #Animal - will direct #AlluArjun… Filming to commence after #SandeepReddyVanga completes #Spirit." He further confirmed, "The movie - not titled yet - will be produced by T-Series [Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar] and Bhadrakali Pictures [Pranay Reddy Vanga]… Co-produced by Shiv Chanana."

Here's the post

BIGGG NEWS… ALLU ARJUN TO STAR IN SANDEEP REDDY VANGA - BHUSHAN KUMAR FILM… #SandeepReddyVanga - currently directing #Animal - will direct #AlluArjun… Filming to commence after #SandeepReddyVanga completes #Spirit. pic.twitter.com/QJ81Hd7QwL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2023

The movie - not titled yet - will be produced by T-Series [Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar] and Bhadrakali Pictures [Pranay Reddy Vanga]… Co-produced by Shiv Chanana. March 3, 2023

Currently, Allu is busy completing the much-awaited Pushpa The Rule. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also working on his next Hindi film, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. The upcoming movie of Allu Arjun will be his 23rd film, and #AA23 has already started trending on Twitter. Netizens are calling Allu Arjun and Sandeep Vanga as a 'terrific duo' A user shared the photo, and called it, "WILD WILDER WILDEST." Another user called Sandeep Vanga as the most wanted director. "Stable Actor with Intense Director

Best Combo," wrote another fan.