Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Allu Arjun teams up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar for big-budget film

After Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun will be seen with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next project.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 08:23 AM IST

Allu Arjun teams up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar for big-budget film
Allu Arjun with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar

Pan-India star Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his next project. The mega release is supported by T-Series head honcho, and producer, Bhushan Kumar. 

Recently, producer Bhushan, Pranay Reddy Vanga, co-producer Shiv Chanana, and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga met Allu Arjun to formalize this giant collaboration. As per the information, the filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap-up of Sandeep Vanga’s upcoming movie Spirit. Prabhas-starrer Spirit is produced by T-Series.

In the photo shared by Taran Adarsh, Allu is captured posing with the team, wearing a grey tee and black cap. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is standing on the left of Arjun, wearing a blue kurta. Left to Vanga is Bhushan posing in a pink with black strips t-shirt. Taran shared the photo and wrote, "BIGGG NEWS… ALLU ARJUN TO STAR IN SANDEEP REDDY VANGA - BHUSHAN KUMAR FILM… #SandeepReddyVanga - currently directing #Animal - will direct #AlluArjun… Filming to commence after #SandeepReddyVanga completes #Spirit." He further confirmed, "The movie - not titled yet - will be produced by T-Series  [Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar] and Bhadrakali Pictures [Pranay Reddy Vanga]… Co-produced by Shiv Chanana." 

Here's the post

Currently, Allu is busy completing the much-awaited Pushpa The Rule. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also working on his next Hindi film, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. The upcoming movie of Allu Arjun will be his 23rd film, and #AA23 has already started trending on Twitter. Netizens are calling Allu Arjun and Sandeep Vanga as a 'terrific duo' A user shared the photo, and called it, "WILD  WILDER  WILDEST." Another user called Sandeep Vanga as the most wanted director. "Stable Actor with Intense Director 
Best Combo," wrote another fan. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine’s Day 2023: Apple AirPods, iPhone, and other Apple gifts at discount in Flipkart sale
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 Registration begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: See exam date, time, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.