Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language. Within two weeks of its release, the Allu Arjun film has earned Rs 600 crore. As per the production house, Mythiri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has also crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as this year's biggest blockbuster and one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. The film was released on December 5 across languages including Hindi. However, despite these great achievements, Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar has landed itself in trouble with PVR INOX. The argument has now led to the theatre chain deciding to remove all Pushpa 2 shows from North India.

On Thursday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared, "BREAKING: Pushpa 2 REMOVED from all PVR INOX chains in North India from Tomorrow." However, soon after the trade analyst shared another good update, saying, "BREAKING: Pushpa 2 PVR INOX agreement issue now resolved. Shows opening slowly one by one."

For the unversed, Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Hindi language. Within two weeks of its release, the Allu Arjun film has earned Rs 600 crore. As per the production house, Mythiri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has also crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide, collecting Rs 1,508 crore as of now.

In other news, Allu Arjun was last Friday, taken into custody amid tight security from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle. For the unversed, a 35-year-old woman died and her 8-year-old son had to be hospitalised on the night of December 4 when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun.

The husband of the deceased woman, after Allu Arjun's arrest, said that he “doesn’t hold Allu Arjun responsible for the tragedy”. He stated that he was “ready to withdraw” his case. “Allu Arjun is not at fault for coming to the theatre. I am ready to withdraw my case,” he told reporters.