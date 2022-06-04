Akshay Kumar says 'Allu Arjun should work with me soon', asks people to 'stop creating divide and rule kind of scenario'

Credit: Akshay Kumar-Allu Arjun/Instagram

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his film Samrat Prithviraj which released in theatres on Friday. The film also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar in the lead role.

During one of the recent media interactions, the actor talked about South Indian films and Bollywood, he also opened up about working with Telugu star Allu Arjun. On being asked about his opinion on South films doing better than Hindi films, he stated, “Please stop creating the divide and rule kind of scenario in the country. There is nothing called south and north we all are one as an industry. Now, the time has come from across all the Industries to join and work together for a film for all the Indian audiences and Allu Arjun should work with me soon and I will act with another south actor. That is the way forward from now on.”

Recently, the Khiladi actor was trolled for his statement in which he said that history textbooks are filled with information on Mughal invaders, but don't talk about the glory and valour of kings like Prithviraj Chauhan and Maharana Pratap. Akshay is now being brutally trolled on Twitter where the netizens are asking the actor to go and read NCERT books.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, “Unfortunately, our history textbooks only have 2-3 lines about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, but a lot has been mentioned about the invaders. There is hardly anything mentioned about our culture and our Maharajas. Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about Mughals but know about our kings also, they were great too.”

Apart from Akshay and Manushi, the film directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi also features Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.