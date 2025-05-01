After deliveriing all-time blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule, did Allu Arjun take a dig at Bollywood for lacking a major impact at the global box office? His latest statement hints at it.

Telugu star and now pan-India sensation, Allu Arjun, attended the opening ceremony of WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai. The Pushpa star joined for a panel discussion titled ‘Talent Beyond Borders’. During the conversation, Allu Arjun made a big statement about how even after more than 100 years, the Indian film industry has not made a global impact, unlike Korean, Chinese, Iranian or Hollywood.

After delivering the all-time blockbuster, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun said that he wishes to take Indian cinema to the global level. "With all due respect to every other film industry in the world, whether it is Hollywood films, Korean films, Iranian films, or Chinese films, everybody has had an impact on the global box office. We have such a big film industry, and we've been there for so many decades. But we never had a serious impact on the global box office. I feel it's just about time... India is getting there. We, as a country, are growing, and in the coming years, the Indian film industry will make a global mark."

Allu Arjun on suffering from an accident during Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun has literally given blood and sweat to his last film. In the conversation, Allu Arjun recalled that he suffered an accident while shooting Pushpa 2. The actor said, "While shooting Pushpa 2, I met with an accident due to which I had a shoulder tear, and the doctor asked me to rest for six months. And that’s when I realised that as I am ageing."

Allu Arjun took 80 shots for a 'perfect take'

In Pushpa 2, the fans went wild when Allu Arjun donned a saree and fought baddies with a perfect Kali avatar. He recalled taking 17-18 shots and shooting for hours for it. "We took 70 to 80 shots for the dupatta flying shot in Pushpa 2: The Rise. We started in the morning around 8 am or 9 am, and around 11-11:30 am, I started to get the rhythm of the take, and we were going to do it until we got it correct. So around 4 or 4:30 pm, we got it right. I want to serve the best of my ability to my fans."