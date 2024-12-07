Allu Arjun and team Pushpa 2: The Rule, held a success press conference, and the Icon Star thanked the entire audience of India for making his latest film a monstrous blockbuster in all languages.

Team Pushpa 2: The Rule, actor Allu Arjun, director Sukumar B, and producers conducted a success press conference in Hyderabad. As Pushpa 2 will cross the Rs 500 crore mark by the end of Saturday, the team took the opportunity to thank the audience for their love and acceptance.

The press conference was streamed live on YouTube. Director Sukumar and producers took the stage and thanked moviegoers for making Pushpa a 'wildfire' blockbuster. However, when Pushpa Raj took centre stage, the attendees welcomed him with loud applause. For the special occasion, Bunny wore a customised Pushpa 2 black hoodie t-shirt. Allu looked emotional and as soon as he took the microphone in his hand, he said, "Thank you India. I would like to thank everybody, from all over the country, and Indians from all over the world, for the phenomenal success (of the film). Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Watch Allu Arjun on Pushpa 2 success

The conference was in the Telugu language, but Allu Arjun interacted in English as well, and he dedicated the success of the film to the director Sukumar. He said, "I would like to say one thing, the entire success, the entire credit belongs to one man, the person who's sitting right there (Sukumar). It's purely his love for me that I have been getting such compliments for my performance." Commenting on the phenomenal success, Allu Arjun said, "Thank you to the entire country, for showing so much love. The number that we did there is just the reflection of the amount of people who came out to show their love."

For the unversed, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to collect Rs 550 crores worldwide in three days. The movie is the direct sequel to Pushpa The Rise: Part One. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Pushpa 2 will be followed by Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

