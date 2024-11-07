If these numbers ring true, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's opening day collection is expected to beat that of Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Animal, among others.

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest superstars in India right now and is awaiting the grand release of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The teaser, songs, and first look at the film have already increased fans' expectations of the film with many waiting for the December 5, 2024 release date. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule, even before its release, is all set to make history at the Indian box office on its opening day. Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to rake in a staggering Rs 270 crore globally on day 1 at the box office.

Building on the legacy of Pushpa: The Rise, this Allu Arjun film is all set to set new records, with the actor starring as Pushpa Raj. As per early reports from Sacnilk.com, Pushpa 2 is expected to perform grandly across India. Here is the projected breakdown of Pushpa 2 box office collection day 1.

Andhra Pradesh/Telangana: Rs 85 crore

Karnataka: Rs 20 crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs 12 crore

Kerala: Rs 8 crore

Rest of India: Rs 75 crore

These numbers bring Pushpa 2's earnings on day one in India to a whopping total of Rs 200 crore. With an expected addition of Rs 70 crore from overseas markets, Pushpa 2 is expected to set an opening day record of Rs 270 crore.

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 is releasing on a Thursday, which gives it the benefit of an extended weekend that could further boost its earnings. If these numbers ring true, Pushpa 2's opening day collection is expected to beat that of Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Animal, among others.

