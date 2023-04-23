Allu Arjun follows only one person on Instagram; here’s who

Allu Arjun/File Photo

Allu Arjun is a big name in the entertainment industry. The actor is known for his excellent work in the South Industry. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and has 21 million Instagram followers. However, the actor follows only one person on Instagram and that is his wife Allu Sneha Reddy.

Born on September 29, 1985, Allu Sneha Reddy who was known as Kancharla Sneha Reddy before marriage came from a rich family. Her father K.C. Shekhar Reddy was a businessman and Chairman of the Scient Institute of Technology. She completed her schooling in Hyderabad and for further studies, she pursued B.Tech in Electronic and communication engineering from the USA. She also completed her Masters's degree in computer science in the USA. Sneha Reddy joined her father’s institute after coming back to India and later managed the post of Academic and HR head at SIT.

Sneha Reddy and Allu Arjun’s love story started when they both met at a wedding in the US. Allu Arjun’s friend introduced him to Sneha Reddy and the actor immediately fell in love with her. It was love at first sight for Allu Arjun. Allu Arjun was not able to take his mind off Sneha and his friend also pressurized him to message her. After a while, Sneha replied and the chatting continued and the duo dated for a while. After going on several dates and understanding each other the couple decided to get married. However, their parents didn’t approve of their marriage initially but after meeting for the second time, their parents agreed to have them married finally in 2011, the couple tied the knot.

Allu Sneha Reddy and Allu Arjun have two children, a daughter (Allu Arha) and a son(Allu Arha) from their marriage. Sneha Reddy is a working professional and as per reports has a net worth of $5 million. She is the founder of the startup PICABOO which is a photo studio creating great pictures and memories for everyone. Recently, Allu Sneha Reddy is also reported to make her acting debut with a Malayalam movie alongside a renowned Malayalam star.

Allu Arjun’s wife Allu Sneha Reddy also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and has 8.1M followers. She keeps surprising her fans with her amazing choice of outfits and her hobbies include shopping, singing, traveling, and listening to music. She also has a tattoo of Allu Arjun’s name on her left hand’s ring finger.

