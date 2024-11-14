When Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Allu Arjun about his viral video from a Goa wine shop, the Pushpa 2 actor confessed that he was purchasing alcohol there—not for himself—for someone else.

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is all set to reprise his role as Pushparaj in the much-awaited Sukumar film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie will hit theaters on December 5. But, before Pushpa 2's release, Allu Arjun will make a grand appearance on the talk show Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, the promo of which was released recently. The promo of the episode featuring Allu Arjun is currently going viral on social media as the actor could be seen discussing, for the first time, his viral video at an alcohol store in Goa.

When Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Allu Arjun about his viral video from a Goa wine shop, the Pushpa 2 actor confessed that he was purchasing alcohol there—not for himself—for someone else. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun's friend, for whom he was buying alcohol, is also scheduled to appear on the chat show’s episode with him. The episode will premiere today evening.

Let us tell you that the viral video of Allu Arjun in the wine shop is from 2017, when the actor was spotted at a wine shop in Goa, and was caught on the security camera of the store. The viral video, at the time, had created a buzz among Allu Arjun's fans.

As for Allu Arjun's film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, a much-anticipated sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is all set to release on December 5. The film, directed and written by Sukumar, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. Made on a budget of Rs 400–500 crore, Pushpa 2 is one of the most expensive Indian films to date.