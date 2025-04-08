The video featured Allu Arjun and Atlee arriving at Sun Pictures office, locking terms of the film with Kalanithi Maran. The actor-director then flew to top VFX studios in the United States, highlighting the budget and the anticipation for the film.

Superstar Allu Arjun and Jawan director Atlee are all set for a blockbuster collaboration, tentatively titled A6. As per reports, the duo is making history as A6 is all set to become the second most expensive Indian film ever, just after SS Rajamouli’s SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 800 crore, just behind SSMB29, being made on a budget of Rs 1000 crore.

While we still don’t know the full cast or plot details, the buzz around A6 is at an all-time high, especially after Sun Pictures released a BTS video of all the prep work ahead of the film's shooting begins. Sharing a more than 2-minute-long video, Sun Pictures wrote, "Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures @alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #A6."

The video featured Allu Arjun and Atlee arriving at Sun Pictures office, locking terms of the film with Kalanithi Maran. The actor-director then flew to top VFX studios in the United States, highlighting the budget and the anticipation for the film.

Allu Arjun will be paid Rs 175 crore approximately along with a 15% stake in profits. Atlee, on the other hand, will take Rs 100 crore fees for his sixth film.

A source told Pinkvilla, "The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to position it as a pan-Indian spectacle with global appeal, and with Atlee at the helm + fresh off the Jawan success- the expectations are pretty sky-high."

In an earlier interview, Atlee, speaking about the film, shared, "A6 really consumes a lot of time and energy. We have almost finished the script. We are now in the prep stage. Very soon, a bang-on announcement will come your way with God’s blessings. Wait for the casting. Definitely, I am going to surprise everyone. I’m not being pompous, but I feel A6 will make the country proud. We need all your blessings."

