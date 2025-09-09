Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 3 confirmed? Director Sukumar gives BIG update on third installment of film

The Pushpa team attended the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai over the weekend, during which Sukumar turned to producer Naveen Yerneni and Allu Arjun and confidently announced, “Obviously, Pushpa 3 undi (Obviously, we’re making Pushpa 3).”

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, took the box office by storm upon its release last year, and now, building up on the hype around the film, director Sukumar has officially confirmed the third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, saying that it is in the works and the team is ready to move forward with it.

Director Sukumar confirms Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3: The Rampage

The Pushpa team attended the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai over the weekend, during which, as per a Hindustan Times report, the host teased the team, asking Sukumar for updates on Pushpa 3. Sukumar then turned to producer Naveen Yerneni and Allu Arjun and confidently announced, “Obviously, Pushpa 3 undi (Obviously, we’re making Pushpa 3).”

At the SIIMA Awards, the Pushpa team took home 5 awards. Allu Arjun won Best Actor, Rashmika Mandanna won Best Actress, Sukumar took home Best Director, Devi Sri Prasad was awarded Best Music Composer, and Shankar Babu Kandukuri won the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for "Peelings".

When will Allu Arjun begin working on Pushpa 3?

Despite Sukumar's confirmation, it seems that fans would have to wait a while for Allu Arjun to return onscreen with Pushpa 3: The Rampage, as both he and director Sukumar are currently occupied with other projects. Allu Arjun is busy prepping for Atlee's sci-fi film AA22xA6, while Sukumar is collaborating with Ram Charan for RC17. Once these projects are completed, an official announcement regarding Pushpa 3: The Rampage is expected to be made.