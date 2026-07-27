Alliance: Seema Sajdeh's shocking exit leaves Sohail Khan in tears, Salman Khan's brother says 'mera dil kehta hai...'

After Seema Sajdeh's exit, Alliance has Kushal Tandon as Ace & Arslan Goni as Scorpion. The four teams are: Kings - Aly Goni, Agu Stanley, Ruhee Dosani; Warriors - Daisy Shah, Bali, Kashish Kapoor; Legends - Mini Mathur, Niti Taylor, Vanshaj Singh; & Hunters - Zaid Darbar, Sohail Khan, Payal Gaming.

As the finale draws closer, tensions inside the Alliance headquarters reach a boiling point. Just when the contestants begin settling into their alliances, the System throws in one of the biggest twists of the season, forcing everyone to rethink their strategies. As the reigning Ace, Kushal Tandon is handed two game-changing powers, putting the fate of the headquarters entirely in his hands and leaving every ally questioning whether loyalty or strategy will come first.

As the headquarters prepares to reorganise into four alliances of three members each, emotions run high and strategic calculations take centre stage. Left without an alliance, Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan find themselves in a precarious position. A visibly emotional Sohail struggles to contain his feelings as his ex-wife Seema delivers a heartfelt yet stern pep talk, urging him to stop holding himself back. Encouraging him to rediscover his fearless side, she says, "He needs to wake up. Stop being a pushover...Your children are watching." Sohail quietly replies, "Seema yaar, don't put so much of pressure." Refusing to let him lose confidence, Seema adds, "You need to be the badass that you know you can be."

Which allies are now in Kings, Warriors, Legends, Hunters?

The game takes another dramatic turn when the System asks contestants to announce their new alliances. Kings comprise Aly, Agu and Ruhee; Warriors include Arslan, Bali and Kashish; Legends feature Mini, Niti and Vanshaj; while Hunters consist of Zaid, Sohail and Payal. However, Daisy Shah and Seema are left without an alliance, placing their fate entirely in Ace Kushal's hands.

Armed with two major powers, Kushal is first tasked with choosing between nominating Daisy or Seema while eliminating one contestant from the headquarters. Accepting her fate, Seema emotionally tells Daisy that she deserves to stay before later confiding in Sohail that she is ready to return home to her children. Holding back tears, Sohail urges her not to give up and later confesses in his video diary, "Mera dil kehta hai ki Seema ruk jao, because yeh jo 24 ghante humein saath guzarne ko milta hai, yeh pata nahi wapas milega ke nahi milega."

Arslan Goni becomes the Scorpion - What power does he hold?

Kushal ultimately decides to eliminate Seema from the headquarters while nominating Daisy, leaving the contestants emotional. But his second power immediately reshapes the competition as he inducts Daisy into the Warriors alliance in place of Arslan. As a result, Arslan is declared the Scorpion, one of the most powerful roles in the game.

As the Scorpion, Arslan is no longer bound to a single alliance and can join a different alliance every day. He will have the authority to bench one ally from the alliance he joins, automatically placing that contestant under nomination. However, he cannot join the same alliance twice in a week, forcing him to carefully strategise every move. His objective is to navigate the headquarters, influence the game from within different alliances and ensure he finishes the week as part of the winning alliance.

With alliances upended, Seema's emotional exit and the introduction of the all-powerful Scorpion set to disrupt every camp, the race to the finale has entered its most unpredictable phase yet. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance streams daily at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.

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