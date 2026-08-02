Alliance: Salman Khan makes 'swag wali entry' to support Sohail Khan, superstar asks 'stress toh nahi de rahe ho', netizens notice 'darr ka mahol'

Salman Khan makes a surprise entry at Alliance, showing support for his little brother, Sohail Khan. However, other ally do get overwhelmed with his presnce, leaving netizens entertained.

As the Alliance is nearing its finale, Salman Khan has made sure to end the Kunal Kemmu-hosted show with a big bang. In the upcoming episode, Salman will make a surprising grand entry to uplift the morale of his younger brother, Sohail Khan. In a promo, we see that the allies get shocked as a 'system breached' warning appears on the big display in the living room area. Then we see Salman Khan walking in, looking dapper in a denim look with a cowboy hat. Sohail gets excited to see Salman bhai. Even Agu Stanley Chiedozie stands up in excitement to see his idol in real life. However, the rest of the players get a bit terrified and look overwhelmed to see his presence. Soon after entering, Salman assures, "Don't worry, I'm not the host here."

Sohail admits; Salman enquires

We get to see a glimpse where Sohail shows his abs to Salman, assuring that he's keeping fitness in check. Later, Jr Khan makes a confession to bhaiya. Sohail says, "I freaked out today." Salman consoles him, and later asks co-contestants, "Isko stress toh nahi de rahe ho na?" Agu, Kushal Tandon, and Mini Mathur confirm, "Bilkul bhi nahi." Before leaving, Salman wishes, "May the best ally win."

Watch the viral video of Salman Khan entering Alliance

Netizens react to Salman Khan's surprise entry at Alliance

Soon the clip went viral, and netizens shared their excitement to see Salman in the game. An internet user wrote, "Dar ka mahol." Another internet user wrote, "Alliance it's done, bro." One of the internet users wrote, "I love the way he protects the people he loves. He is the best." A die-hard fan wrote, "Salman Khan is the best n greatest host ever, Salman Khan ka Aura, Salman Khan ka dhamakedar screen presence, Salman Khan ka attitude, Salman Khan ke baat karne ka unique tarika, Salman Khan ki haajir jawabi, Salman Khan ka organic sense of humour, Salman Khan jaisa koi nahi." For the unversed, the Alliance grand finale is reported to happen on August 5.