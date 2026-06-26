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Alliance: Kalesh alert! Sohail Khan, ex-wife Seema Sajdeh to join Kunal Kemmu's show? Here's what we know

Soon after the first episode of Alliance dropped, we got a major hint of the new addition that will definitely create more ruckus for others and each other.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Alliance: Kalesh alert! Sohail Khan, ex-wife Seema Sajdeh to join Kunal Kemmu's show? Here's what we know
Kunal Kemmu, Sohail Khan with Seema Sajdeh (Image source: Twitter)
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Kunal Kemmu-hosted reality show Alliance has taken off, and the game is going to get more intense as the ex-couple enters the show. Currently, the show has 16 allies, divided into 4 gangs with 4 players in each group. As the game show enters the competitive phase, we get to know that a former couple will enter the show. Going by the blind item shared in an Instagram post, Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh will enter the game. 

Who confirmed Sohail and Seema's particiaption? 

In the Insta page of Bollywood Blind Items, a post reads, "This actor-filmmaker and TV comedy show judge is the brother of an A-list superstar. His ex-wife is now a reality TV star & is rumored to be dating a businessman. As per a source, the A+ list superstar’s brother is on his way to become a reality show participant." Sohail, brother of Salman Khan, has hosted Comedy Circus. This itself is a major hint of Jr Khan participating with Seema Sajdeh. Even netizens guessed Sohail and Seema, and dropped their thoughts in the comments.

The post further adds, "The show is being produced by a global streaming giant (Prime Video). It’s a new reality show that premiered today, competing with another reality show on a rival platform (Lock Upp 2 in Netflix). What makes his entry really interesting is that his ex-wife, too, will be part of the same show. They are co-parenting their kid, but are rumored to share a not-so-cordial relationship post their separation. We are expecting fireworks on the show! With this, what we can expect is more 'Kalesh'

About Alliance 

Kunal's show Alliance features a mix of popular celebrities competing, with contestants including Ravi Kishan, Mini Mathur, Kushal Tandon, Daisy Shah, Uorfi Javed, Niti Taylor, Kushal Tanwar, Zaid Darbar, Awez Darbar, Siwet Tomar, along with others like Ruhee Dosani, Riva Kishan, Dolly Javed, Nikhil Chinapa, Payal Dhare, Sabby Suri, Vanshaj Singh, Arslan Goni, Armaan Khera, and Delbar Arya. Alliance is currently streaming on Prime Video.

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