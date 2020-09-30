Allahabad High Court refuses to intervene in PIL seeking ban on telecast of Anushka Sharma produced 'Paatal Lok'

The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, refused to intervene in a plea seeking ban on the broadcast of crime fiction web series Paatal Lok, produced by actor Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime.

The court has asked the petitioner to put forth his complaint in front of competent authorities of the central government. It was also of the view that if the petitioner makes his representation within four weeks, then the concerned authorities should take up the matter and consider it as per rule.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Verma heard the Public interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Sangeeta Gupta.

In the petition, it was stated that the web series is portraying the principles followed in Sanatan Dharma in contrast to reality.

It also mentioned that its telecast violates the fundamental rights obtained in articles 25 and 26.

However, the court disposed of the petition saying that the petitioner should first make his complaint with the competent authority of the central government.

Earlier, in May, a BJP MLA from UP had filed a complaint against Anushka Sharma, stating that her show used his photo without his permission.

The BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar's image is used in 'Paatal Lok' during a scene when a national highway is inaugurated. Not just Nandkishore, but various other BJP leaders, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's image has been used in the scene.

Gurjar also demanded that a case should be filed against Anushka under National Security Act, for causing communal stir. His complaint reads that the show portrays castes in Sanatan Dharma and different Hindu agencies in a negative light, which is ‘anti-national’. He also argued that it shows Gurjars as dacoits and people who are associated with malpractices.

Much like the Gorkha community's claims, Gurajar also accused the show of using casteist slurs, thus indicating that certain castes are of a lower stature in the society. He further mentions that the show creates differences among different castes in India, like the Jats of Punjab, Brahmins and Tyagis. He also said that the show tries to malign BJP's image and tries to create a terror-free image of Pakistan, which insults India in the world's eyes.