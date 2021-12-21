'All these wives are watching': Karan Johar warns Sara Ali Khan after she picks three married actors for swayamvar

The streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has rebranded Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' to 'Koffee Shots With Karan' for promoting their own movies and series. In the latest promo released by the OTT platform, the filmmaker is seen grilling the stars of the upcoming romantic drama 'Atrangi Re', Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush with questions and rapid fire games.

KJo is seen introducing the Tamil superstar Dhanush as its his first time sitting on the coffee couch. Dhanush says that despite being shy, he is excited to be on show and is looking forward to have some fun. The highlight of the promo is seen next when Karan asks Sara to pick four people that the 'Kedarnath' actress would want in her swayamvar. Sara immediately replies with names of four hot actors - Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan.

Karan jokingly warns her that their wives are watching the show, pointing to Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Natasha Dalal. The 'Simmba' actress quickly jumps in and adds, "Hopefully the husbands are also." Dhanush is seen having a hearty laugh at Sara's witty reply.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director is then seen asking 'Raanjhanaa' actor that what would he do if we wakes up one morning as the legendary Rajinikanth. Dhanush gives a smart reply and answers, "Stay as Rajni Sir." For the unversed, Dhanush is married to Rajinikanth's eldst daughter, Aishwarya R Dhanush.

'Atrangi Re' streams on Disney+ Hotstar from 24th December. The Aanand L. Rai film also stars Akshay Kumar in lead role along with Sara and Dhanush.