'All the best brother man': Shahid Kapoor extends support to Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase'

Shahid Kapoor showed his support to 'brother man' Kunal Kemmu after 'Lootcase' trailer was unveiled recently. The trailer, which was originally shunned by Disney+Hotstar, received a lot of support from a few celebrities, the latest being Shahid.

Shahid, who considers Kunal Kemmu a good friend, cheered up for him. “All the best brother man @khemster2 (Kunal Kemmu),” wrote Shahid while sharing the trailer as his Instagram story. Shahid, his brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu are good friends who often go on bike rides together too.

'Lootcase' features Rasika Duggal opposite Kunal Kemmu. The movie, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, also features Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles. It is slated for July 31, 2020 release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Coming to Shahid Kapoor, the actor, last seen in 'Kabir Singh', which gave Kapoor his due as an actor, will now be seen in another Telugu remake film. The movie this time is Nani's 'Jersey', which is the story of a sportsman. Shahid's movie also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in lead roles.