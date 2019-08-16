'All Of My Heart': Ranveer Singh says it all as he shares most adorable video featuring wifey Deepika Padukone

It has been a long time since Ranveer Singh has been busy wrapping up his upcoming film 83. Based on 1983 World Cup win for India, the movie, directed by Kabir Singh, portrays Ranveer Singh in the role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev. Interestingly Ranveer's real-life wife Deepika Padukone is also part of the film, as his on-screen wife.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have thus been spending time in UK. Deepika is currently shooting for her parts of Romi Dev in Ranveer Singh starrer 83. Being madly and deeply in love with his wife since h first laid eyes on her, Ranveer Singh cannot stop going gaga over her, and his latest Instagram story is proof of that.

In the story, Ranveer clicked Deepika waving towards him as she stands below a building which has 'all of my heart' written on it. The boomerang video seems to perfectly capture Ranveer Singh's emotions and thus, he shared it without any captions.

Here, take a look:

Insta update: Wifey @deepikapadukone featuring on Ranveer Singh Insta Story Aww #Deepveer pic.twitter.com/dF6hOPEPGP — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) August 15, 2019

The actor was previously sandwiched between two sisters, his own sister Ritika Bhavnani and sister-in-law Anisha Padukone, as they flew out to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with him. August 15 marked not only Independence Day but also Raksha Bandhan this year.

Take a look at the video, shared by Ranveer's fan club, here:

Insta update: Sister sandwich! Aww Ranveer with his Ritika Di and sister in law @anishapadukone celebrating #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/wy2REf4aE0 — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) August 15, 2019

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead in the film directed by Kabir Khan, 83 also stars Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth as Men in Blue and Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu and R Badree are the recent additions to the team.