All memories are so precious: Neeti Mohan talks about life after getting married to Nihaar Pandya

Nihaar Pandya is finally married. He recently tied the knot with singer Neeti Mohan. Neeti walked the aisle with her sister Shakti, Mukti and Kriti Mohan. The couple got married in Taj Faluknama Palace, Hyderabad, in a lavish ceremony held in February.

They recently made an appearance at the grand Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding reception. While Nihaar likes to keep their private life secret, Neeti spoke about her married life quite passionately. In her latest interview with Times Now, Neeti said, “It is great to be married. It’s even better when your life partner and the new family are supportive of your profession. I love being married.”

She added that all the memories, just like her husband, are precious, “It’s been only a month since we got married. Everything is so fresh. All the memories are so precious.” Neeti had also shared adorable videos from her wedding with Nihaar captioning it, "Main tey jaana tere naal" Happy Birthday my soul mate ❤ @nihaarpandya. Loving you is like a Prayer...Sacred....most Precious!!! THANK YOU FOR MAKING ME LUCKIEST GIRL IN THE WORLD. #BestHusband"

Before her wedding with Nihaar Pandya, Neeti Mohan's photoshoot with her sisters Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan and Kriti Mohan went viral. The couple managed to hide their relationship for the longest time. People came to know about them only after the two announced their wedding and went public after appearing on a reality show together.

While Neeti has been a singer on various Bollywood movies and music albums, Nihaar Pandya recently made his debut in the Hindi film industry by appearing in Zee Studios' film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The movie marked Kangana Ranaut's debut as a director and was the first female-centric film to cross the 100-crore mark this year.