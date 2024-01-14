Headlines

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

Adivi Sesh flaunts his scars as he shares mirror selfie from sets of upcoming action thriller G2

9 times Bollywood actresses repeated their outfits

8 most peaceful places in India

Players to bat for most hours in Test cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

'All Khans united': Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira's wedding reception, fans react

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan were at Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 02:26 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan pose with Aamir Khan
Superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan, attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Saturday. Several pictures and videos of them from the star-studded event went viral on social media.

In the pictures, the Darr actor, along with Gauri could be seen striking a pose with Aamir Khan. Taking to Instagram, Spice Social (PR agency) shared a string of pictures of SRK and Gauri from the event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spice (@spicesocial)

The ‘Chak De India’ actor looked handsome as he donned a black suit over a white shirt at the wedding reception. Gauri, on the other hand, looked beautiful as she wore a maroon suit.

Apart from them, several B-town celebs including legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan marked their starry presence at the wedding reception. Salman looked dapper in a black suit.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan arrived at the function with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. The duo posed for the pictures with actress Sonali Bendre. Veteran actors Rekha and Saira Banu also came to bless the newlyweds. Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira’s cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function.

The whole Khan family posed on the red carpet. However, Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present. The fam-jam pictures show Aamir posing with his son and upcoming actor Junaid Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the family of Nupur.

