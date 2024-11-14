Malaika Arora talking about being 'boring baby' in cryptic video after Arjun Kapoor confirmed their breakup.

Since Arjun Kapoor announced that he is now single, Malaika Arora's Instagram posts and stories are grabbing headlines. The actress recently dropped a video casually walking down the street and talking about being a 'boring baby'.

On Wednesday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared a video walking down the street sipping water from her tumbler when she was interrupted by a friend who asked her, "what's written on your t-shirt,' to which she replied, "I'm boring baby, all I do is make money & come home." The actress captioned the video, "When your T-shirt speaks the truth, you just have to read it twice."

The actress was seen wearing a white t-shirt with red text printed on it and paired with blue denim jeans. Netizens reacted to her video, one of the users wrote, "You are doing the right thing babes keep up the good work - loads of love." Another commented, "You and boring? you are the name of entertainment." Another user wrote, "Hello, my dear Malaika, I know that I am very sad for you in this difficult situation. I know that you will rise again, stronger and stronger than before. I wish you the best and most beautiful happy moments."

Malaika Arora was earlier married to Salim Khan's son and Bollywood actor, and producer Arbaaz Khan. They also have a son Arhaan Khan from their marriage. However, they got divorced and later Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple became the talk of the town due to their age gap. However, they defied trolls to continue staying in love until recently when Arjun announced their breakup. During the promotion of his film, Singham Again, Arjun revealed his relationship status to be single.

While Arjun Kapoor is currently basking in success for his villainous role in Singham Again, Malaika Arora is all set to judge the new dance reality show, Champions Ka Tashan. The actress recently announced the same on India's Best Dancer episode.

